BELFAST, March 14 Northern Ireland's richest man
Edward Haughey was among four people killed when a civilian
helicopter crashed in eastern England on Thursday evening, the
pharmaceutical company he owned said on Friday.
The helicopter came down in Norfolk, 180 km (112 miles)
northeast of London, in what witnesses told the BBC was foggy
weather. Four males died in the crash, local police said.
Among them was Haughey, 70, a member of Britain's upper
house of parliament who was Northern Ireland's richest man with
an estimated wealth of £600 million ($1 billion), according to
the Sunday Times newspaper's annual Rich List.
Haughey, who also served in the upper chamber of parliament
in the Irish Republic where he was born, was the founder and
chairman of Northern Ireland-based Norbrook Laboratories, the
largest privately owned pharmaceutical company in the world.
The company employs over 1,700 people and former Northern
Ireland economy minister Reg Empey said Haughey had brought
quality employment to the British province during the "darkest
days" of its 30 years of paramilitary violence.
"This tragic accident has cut short the life of a man who
had still much to give," Empey said in a statement.
The crash occurred some 70 km (45 miles) from the crash in
January of a U.S. military helicopter on a training mission in
which its four crew members died.
Last November, 10 people died when a helicopter crashed into
a crowded bar in Scotland's second city, Glasgow.
