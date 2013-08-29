LONDON Aug 29 A British helicopter safety group
on Thursday ended a six-day suspension on all flights by Super
Puma helicopters in the North Sea, imposed after four oil rig
contractors were killed in a crash last week.
After a two-day meeting, the Helicopter Safety Steering
Group (HSSG) said its decision was based on the confidence in
the helicopters expressed by European Aviation Safety Agency
(EASA), Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the pilots' union BALPA,
the Norwegian CAA and the helicopter operators themselves.
"There is no evidence to support a continuation of the
temporary suspension of the entire Super Puma fleet," said
spokesman Les Linklater in a statement. Super Puma helicopters
are manufactured by Eurocopter, a unit of Europe's top aerospace
group EADS.