LONDON Dec 13 A number of helicopters from the
same fleet as one that crashed into a Scottish pub last month
killing 10 people have a problem with their fuel indicators,
their owner Bond Aviation said on Friday.
One of the UK air service firm's EC135 helicopters, leased
to the police, hit the roof of the Clutha pub in Glasgow on Nov.
29. Initial checks found no engine or gearbox problems and 95
litres of fuel in its tank.
Less than two weeks later, Bond said it had grounded its 38
remaining EC135s, made by Eurocopter, a unit of aerospace group
EADS, after finding a technical fault in one of them.
On Friday, a Bond spokeswoman said all the grounded
helicopters, including 22 in Britain and others in Ireland and
Australia, were being tested to evaluate the function and
accuracy of the fuel indicator system and some had already
returned to service.
"We did however identify a number of aircraft with the fuel
indication anomaly," said the spokeswoman who could not say how
many helicopters had the fault.
She said Bond Aviation was working with Eurocopter to source
and replace the affected components and was expected to complete
the work by Dec. 15.
"We will return these aircraft to service when we have
resolved this issue," she said.
A spokesman from Eurocopter initially had no comment on the
fault identified in the EC135s. Later calls to the company went
unanswered.
The grounding of Bond Aviation's fleet was the third
incident involving helicopters in Britain in four months,
prompting calls from transport union RMT for a full public
inquiry into helicopter safety.
In August, four oil rig contractors were killed when a Super
Puma L2 made by Eurocopter crashed into the sea off Shetland's
southern coast, causing a temporary halt on all Puma flights. An
investigation found no technical fault.
Established in 1961, Bond Aviation provides search and
rescue, offshore crew-change transport, air ambulance support,
police helicopter support, and specialist services such as
offshore wind farm maintenance and aerial lifting.