LONDON May 9 The polished halls of London's
Burlington Gardens have a rather unusual visitor: Zouzou, a
white rhinoceros with golden horns is here to celebrate the
latest exhibition for Hermes.
"Leather Forever", which runs until May 27, marks the French
luxury goods maker's 175th anniversary and its enduring love of
leather and its relationship with the material.
Zouzou, a rhino mannequin clad in white ostrich skin, sits
at the entrance of the exhibition inviting all members of the
public to interact with Hermes and learn about its equestrian
history and love of superior craftsmanship.
"It's a very poetic and light-hearted way to put through the
experience of Hermes and this is best way to convey Hermes'
future; who we are, where we are coming from," Thierry Outin,
Managing Director of Hermes UK told Reuters.
"We've been in the UK for almost 50 years now I think it's a
very good time, when we are celebrating London, the Queen's
Jubilee, the Olympic games.
"It's the perfect timing for us to reassess and put forward
this culture of craftsmanship, this culture of beautiful
objects, of great quality towards a British audience," he added.
The 12 spacious rooms showcase the different stories and
sides to Hermes which is famous for creating famed handbags such
as the Kelly and the Birkin, named after Princess Grace Kelly of
Monaco and actress Jane Birkin.
Visitors are encouraged to interact with the exhibition by
lifting hidden panels, touching digital displays or just simply
basking in the scent of the finest leather that money can buy.
"All the senses are stimulated, not just the brain. It's not
just gathering information, it's also a mood as you walk through
the different rooms," said Patrick Albaladejo, Director of
Communication for Strategy at Hermes.
"You will feel something and hopefully you will feel those
values, this philosophy that has been driving Hermes for over
150 years," he added.
On display is a bespoke saddle completed with wings in red
and orange calfskin as well as clever and detailed references to
the firm's trademark orange boxes, and a neon oversized Kelly
bag sculpture showcasing the many variations of Kelly and Birkin
bags created over the years.
In large part the company's image and baseline revenues are
still driven by its oldest division, leather goods and saddlery.
As part of the festivities, Hermes has created four unique
handbags to represent the UK which will be auctioned online by
Christie's on May 14. The proceeds of which will be donated to
the Royal Academy of Arts.
OBJECTS OF BEAUTY
Visitors will also be able to watch actual craftsman from
the company's atelier in Paris at work. Each Hermes bag that is
made is created by one craftsman, from start to finish, who
signs their name on each bag they create in an unseen place
inside the bag.
"I think a craftsman is a master of the know-how. He has
received the know-how from an older craftsman when he was
training and in turn over time, he will become a trainer to pass
his know-how to others," Albaladejo told Reuters.
"But what is important to his job, is not so much the
technique that he will use, but the nature of the objective that
he is pursuing and his objective is to create beauty."
In creating such objects of beauty, each craftsman must
train for a year and create a Kelly bag from scratch, it is
perhaps no wonder that the wait for a Hermes bag can last up to
five years.
Albaladejo said the waiting times for a Birkin bag can vary
because of the time it takes to create and source the leather.
"It could be anything from zero, you can get one today if
you go to the shop or you want a very big Birkin in crocodile,
you may have to wait several months, perhaps one year until we
get the skin to make it.
"You cannot just answer with one figure."