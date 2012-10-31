By Stephen Mangan
LONDON Oct 31 Britain should strengthen
controls on foreign takeovers, devolve more power from London
and speed up decisions on airport expansion, according to a
government-commissioned report on restoring economic prosperity
published on Wednesday.
The report by Lord Heseltine, a former Conservative Party
deputy prime minister, said Britain's current growth strategy of
tax cuts and deregulation would not provide a fast track to
economic health and needed to be reassessed.
"Continuing as we are is not an acceptable option," he wrote
in the report.
The government, under fire for lacklustre growth, faces
pressures to ease a flagship austerity policy aimed at erasing
one of the largest budget deficits of industrialised countries.
Heseltine, who was asked to write a sweeping economic review
by the government, called for a "war psychology" to overcome
economic crisis and pressed for an end to ministerial
uncertainty on sectors such as energy and aviation.
In the 228-page report, entitled "No Stone Unturned,"
Heseltine makes 89 recommendations, including the need to
strengthen controls on foreign takeovers to block deals deemed
unfavourable to Britain.
"I reject the notion that regulation in itself hinders
growth. Good, well designed regulation can stop the abuse of
market power and improve the way markets work to the benefit of
business employees and consumers," Heseltine wrote.
Britain's Conservative-Liberal coalition government says it
is keen not to be protectionist in the way it awards contracts
and will look at each tender on its individual merits.
However ministers already intervene in foreign takeovers in
cases that may affect national security or when media companies
are involved. Mergers are formally assessed if the company being
taken over has an annual turnover of 70 million pounds ($112
million) or more, or if the new entity would control 25 percent
or more of its market.
If not an issue of national security, the assessment is
largely seen through the interests of the consumer as opposed to
the wider strategic needs of British industry.
The report called for a less centralised approach, handing
more powers and responsibilites from central government to local
authorities and local partnerships between government and
business.
The regulation system should be overhauled, it said, to
oblige regulators to take account of the economic consequences
of their actions.
Britain has not recovered the output lost during the
2008-2009 slump and while the country exited recession with
growth of 1 percent in the third quarter, the economy remains
fragile and policymakers are under pressure to boost growth.
One of the country's leading economic think tanks, NIESR,
published a research paper on Wednesday arguing that tax hikes
and spending cuts in the European Union were self-defeating,
leading to higher deficits as they depressed growth.
"BURSTING WITH IDEAS"
Despite its cutting remarks about every aspect of Britain's
low growth, the Heseltine report was welcomed by the government.
"This is a report bursting with ideas and we will study it
very carefully," said Finance Minister George Osborne.
Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservative Party, the
senior partner in the governing coaltion with the Liberal
Democrats, is trailing the opposition Labour Party in the polls.
And a survey showed on Wednesday that the mood among British
consumers worsened further in October as fears about the
economic outlook remained strong.
The government has pledged to reduce regulation and lower
corporation taxes to ease business. It has also launched various
schemes to boost credit availability and aims to support
infrastructure investment and house-building through guarantees.
Heseltine avoided criticising ministers directly, but said
that "it takes too long for decisions to be made" by the
government and the message amongst Britons is "that the UK does
not have a strategy for growth and wealth creation".
The report challenges government policy on a vast range of
specific issues such as immigration, ways to boost
infrastructure spending and the lack of a decision on where to
build a four runway airport around London.