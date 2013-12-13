LONDON Dec 13 Britain should start building the
northern part of the proposed high speed rail network earlier
than planned, a group of lawmakers said on Friday in the latest
report on the project which again concluded it was "essential"
for the country.
The project, High Speed 2 (HS2), has divided opinion in
Britain because of its 43 billion pound ($70 billion) cost and
possible impact on the countryside. The first phase of the
scheme between London and Birmingham is due to open in 2026 with
the extension to Leeds and Manchester due to start from 2033.
A group of lawmakers drawn from across the three main
parties recommended that HS2's chairman report back on options
to speed up the building of the northern part of HS2 so that
trains run north of Birmingham "well before" 2033.
Chairman David Higgins, who takes up his role in January,
should also look into the possibility of building from the north
at the same time as from the south, a change to an earlier plan
to build only one way.
The report said the government's transport department should
emphasise that the cost of building the route is 28 billion
pounds while the 43 billion pound total includes trains and
contingency costs.
"The project is now commonly regarded as costing 50 billion
pounds and rising. This has led to exaggerated references to HS2
requiring a "blank cheque" from government," the report said.
The report, the transport committee's second look at the
project in two years, dismissed criticism from opponents who
have questioned whether the rail network will generate
sufficient benefits to outweigh its rising costs.
"Having reviewed the revised business case for HS2 ... we
remain convinced that the project is justified. Bringing high
speed rail to the northern cities has the potential to transform
the nation's economic geography," the report said.