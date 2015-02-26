* Britons had wheat 2,000 years before farms
* Finding "will upset archaeologists" - author
* Experts thought Stone Age Britons isolated
OSLO, Feb 26 Stone Age Britons imported wheat
about 8,000 years ago in a surprising sign of sophistication for
primitive hunter-gatherers long viewed as isolated from European
agriculture, a study showed on Thursday.
British scientists found traces of wheat DNA in a Stone Age
site off the south coast of England near the Isle of Wight,
giving an unexpected sign of contact between ancient
hunter-gatherers and farmers who eventually replaced them.
The wheat DNA was dated to 8,000 years ago, 2,000 years
before Stone Age people in mainland Britain started growing
cereals and 400 years before farming reached what is now
northern Germany or France, they wrote in the journal Science.
"We were surprised to find wheat," co-author Robin Allaby of
the University of Warwick told Reuters of finds at Bouldnor
Cliff.
"This is a smoking gun of cultural interaction," between
primitive hunter-gatherers in Britain and farmers in Europe, he
said of the findings in the journal Science.
"It will upset archaeologists. The conventional view of
Britain at the time was that it was cut off," he said. "We can
only speculate how they got wheat -- it could have been trade, a
gift or stolen."
The scientists also found DNA of oak, poplar and beech and
of dogs or wolves, deer, grouse and auroch, a type of cow. There
was no trace of wheat pollen in the samples, indicating that it
was not grown locally.
The scientists found the DNA at what was apparently a
pre-historic site for boat building. The sediments are now 11.5
metres (38 feet) below sea level.
Britain used to be connected by land to Europe during the
Ice Age but melting icecaps pushed seas higher about 10,000
years ago. A land bridge may have lingered 8,000 years ago.
Farming reaching the Balkans about 8-9,000 years ago from
the Middle East and eventually spread throughout Europe.
Greger Larson, an American archaeologist at Oxford
University who was not involved in the study, praised the
experts for extensive checks to ensure against
mis-interpretation or contamination of DNA.
The find of wheat "will make us re-evaluate the
relationships between farmers and hunter-gatherers," he told
Reuters.
He said there has been other signs of contacts, including
bones of domesticated pigs in Germany in Stone Age
hunter-gatherer settlements. "There are trade networks that
pre-date agriculture," he said.
