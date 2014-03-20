LONDON, March 20 Japan's Hitachi Ltd,
the company behind the first "bullet" trains, said the new boss
of its global rail business would be based in Britain, as it
eyes expansion in Europe and elsewhere.
Hitachi, Japan's largest electronics conglomerate, said on
Thursday that it was promoting Alistair Dormer to the position
of global chief executive of its rail systems business, shifting
the centre of power in its rail unit away from its home market.
The move also marks a vote of confidence in the British rail
manufacturing industry as the company is in the process of
building a new factory in the north east of England to supply
train carriages after being awarded contracts by the British
government including a 1.2 billion pound ($2 billion) order last
year.
"Today's announcement is a significant sign of intent by
Hitachi to grow its business in the rail market," Dormer, who
was formerly chief executive of Hitachi Rail Europe and will
continue to be based in London in his new role, said.
"Both the UK and Japan remain important as markets for
Hitachi Rail, and with our train factory in the north-east of
England now under construction, we will work to realise our
export potential from the UK, expanding into Europe and emergent
markets."
The company said in a statement that the new appointment
would not mean the movement of a large number of employees.
Train supply deals in Britain have been politically
sensitive in the past. Three years ago a contract was awarded to
Germany's Siemens AG, resulting in hundreds of job
losses in Britain.
Britain's train-making industry was boosted earlier this
year when the government awarded a 1 billion pound train supply
contract to Bombardier Inc, securing jobs at its
factory in northern England. Hitachi had also been in the
running for the contract.
($1 = 0.6014 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Brenda Goh; additional
reporting by Edmund Klamann and Yoshiyasu Shida)