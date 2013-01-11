LONDON Jan 11 Japanese carmaker Honda
plans to cut around 800 jobs at its plant near Swindon in south
west England due to falling demand for its vehicles across
mainland Europe.
The company, which makes the Honda Civic at the South
Marston plant near Swindon, on Friday said it would enter into
formal consultation with staff over the cuts which will take
place by the second quarter of 2013.
Honda employs some 3,500 staff at the South Marston plant.
Carmakers are struggling to scrap underused factories and
cut surplus jobs that are fuelling losses in Europe as demand
for cars in major markets like France and Germany flounders.
"Honda remains fully committed for the long-term to its UK
and European manufacturing operations," Honda Motor Europe's
executive vice president Ken Keir said.
"However, these conditions of sustained low industry demand
require us to take difficult decisions. We are setting the
business constitution at the right level to ensure long term
stability and security."
Late last year U.S. carmaker Ford announced plans to
cut 1,400 jobs at plants in southern England and end vehicle
manufacturing in Britain.
Ford and Volvo are also planning to cut thousands of jobs in
Belgium, while PSA Peugeot Citroen's has plans to cut
its workforce in France.
Honda said its sales in Britain remained strong and that it
had confidence for the long term for both manufacturing and
sales in the country.
British new car registrations rose 5.3 percent in 2012 to
2.04 million - the highest level since 2008, the SMMT car
industry body said on Monday.
Honda said it would continue to build cars and engines in
Britain with the Civic Estate and the Civic Type R models due to
be manufactured in Swindon from 2014.