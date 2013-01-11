By Rhys Jones
LONDON Jan 11 Japanese carmaker Honda
plans to cut around 800 jobs at its plant near Swindon in
southwest England due to falling demand for its vehicles across
mainland Europe.
The company, which makes the Civic, Jazz and CR-V models at
the South Marston plant near Swindon, said on Friday it would
enter into formal consultation with staff over the cuts which
would likely take place in the second quarter of 2013.
Carmakers are trying to scrap underused factories and cut
surplus jobs that are fuelling losses in Europe as demand for
cars in major markets like France and Germany flounders.
Honda employs some 3,500 staff at the South Marston plant,
which produced around 150,000 vehicles last year. The plant has
the capacity to make 250,000 cars annually.
Last year Honda expected a surge in demand and hired 500
workers and invested 267 million pounds ($430 million) in the
Swindon plant.
However, the expected increase in demand failed to
materialise, with Honda's sales in mainland Europe, especially
Spain and Greece, falling by around a million in the past year.
Ken Keir, Honda Motor Europe's executive vice president said
the company needed to "realign the business" but was committed
to Britain for the long-term.
"These conditions of sustained low industry demand require
us to take difficult decisions. We are setting the business
constitution at the right level to ensure long term stability
and security," said Keir.
Late last year U.S. carmaker Ford announced plans to
cut 1,400 jobs at plants in southern England and end vehicle
manufacturing in Britain due to weak European sales.
Ford and Volvo are also planning to cut thousands of jobs in
Belgium, while PSA Peugeot Citroen's has plans to cut
its workforce in France.
Honda said its sales in Britain remained strong and that it
had long term confidence for both manufacturing and sales in the
country.
British union Unite said Honda executives revealed they
would look to cut 420 managers and supervisors, and 360
production workers on top of 325 agency positions that had
already been scrapped in recent months.
"This is a hammer blow to UK manufacturing ... it's a
disaster for manufacturing in the UK and for the local economy,"
said Unite national officer Tony Murphy.
Britain's car industry has been a bright spot in a country
grappling with a faltering economy, especially after Vauxhall's
car plant at Ellesmere Port in north-west England escaped
closure last year after securing work to build the next
generation of Astra cars.
New British car registrations rose 5.3 percent in 2012 to
2.04 million - the highest level since 2008, the SMMT car
industry body said on Monday.
Honda said it would continue to build cars and engines in
Britain with the Civic Estate and the Civic Type R models due to
be manufactured in Swindon from 2014.