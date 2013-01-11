LONDON Jan 11 Car manufacturer Honda
said on Friday it planned to cut around 800 jobs at its south
Marston plant near Swindon in Britain by the second quarter of
2013.
"Honda remains fully committed for the long-term to its UK
and European manufacturing operations," said Ken Keir, Executive
Vice President, Honda Motor Europe.
"However, these conditions of sustained low industry demand
require us to take difficult decisions. We are setting the
business constitution at the right level to ensure long term
stability and security."