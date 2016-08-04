Britain's outgoing Prime Minister, David Cameron with his wife Samantha, waves in front of number 10 Downing Street, on his last day in office as Prime Minister, in central London, Britain July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/Files

LONDON David Cameron has rewarded his political aides and allies with some of Britain's highest honours to mark his resignation as prime minister, according to an official list published on Thursday.

Details of Cameron's "Resignation Honours" list had already drawn accusations of cronyism when they were leaked to the media last week.

Cameron stepped down as prime minister last month after he failed to get a majority of voters to back staying in the European Union in a referendum he had hoped would shore up his position.

Outgoing prime ministers can put forward a list of people to receive honours, ranging from peerages and knighthoods to lesser honours such as membership of the Order of the British Empire.

Some of the most prominent names on the list are leading figures from the government's unsuccessful referendum campaign.

They include cabinet ministers Michael Fallon, Patrick McLoughlin and David Lidington, all of whom favoured remaining in the EU.

Also honoured is Isabel Spearman, a former fashion public relations executive who worked for Cameron's wife Samantha as a stylist and assistant.

