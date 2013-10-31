LONDON Oct 31 A batch of canned sliced beef
containing horsemeat has been removed from the shelves of
retailers Home Bargains and Quality Save, Britain's Food
Standards Agency said on Thursday .
Routine tests by local government trading standards officers
in Lincolnshire, eastern England, found the product, which was
manufactured in Romania in January this year, contained horse
DNA at a level of between 1 and 5 percent.
"Horse meat is not identified in the ingredients list and
therefore it should not have been present in the product," the
agency said in a statement.
Neither Home Bargains, the trading name of family-owned
business TJ Morris, nor Quality Save, a chain of discount stores
operating in northern England, could immediately be reached for
comment.
The beef tested negative for the drug phenylbutazone, or
'bute', the anti-inflammatory painkiller for sporting horses
which is banned for animals intended for eventual human
consumption as it is potentially harmful, the agency said.
A scandal broke around Europe in January when traces of
horse were found in frozen burgers sold in Irish and British
supermarkets, including those run by market leader Tesco
.
(Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Anthony Barker)