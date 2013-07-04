LONDON, July 4 UK housebuilders Taylor Wimpey
, Galliford Try and Redrow said they
would meet or beat full-year expectations, shoring up confidence
that Britain's housing market is firmly recovering.
Taylor Wimpey said on Thursday it is likely to meet its full
year expectations after improved buyer sentiment helped it to
trade at the upper end of forecasts in the first half.
It also predicted a rise in its UK operating profit margin
to over 13 percent from 11.2 percent in the same period last
year.
In separate statements, Galliford Try said it would post
record full year profits, in line with current market consensus,
while Redrow posted a 26 percent rise in full year revenue and
said profit would top forecasts.
"If ever we need proof that the housing market is
recovering, we have it now," Jefferies analyst Anthony Codling
said of Taylor Wimpey results.
British housebuilders - including Persimmon and
Barratt Developments - have seen their share prices and
sales surge in recent months after the government announced
plans to support struggling housebuyers with billion of pounds
in loans.
Banks reported a sharp rise in mortgage lending in the
second quarter.
Taylor Wimpey said it completed 5,192 homes over the six
months to end-June, with the average selling price rising to
187,000 pounds from 176,000 pounds in the prior year.
"During the first half of 2013, we have been operating in a
UK housing market that has shown measurable improvement for the
first time since the downturn of 2007/2008," Chief Executive
Pete Redfern said.