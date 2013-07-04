* Data shows risk of new housing bubble
* Builders call for clarity on exit from support scheme
By Brenda Goh
LONDON, July 4 Housebuilders and mortgage
lenders called for more clarity on how the government will wind
down a support scheme for struggling housebuyers which has
boosted developers' profit forecasts amid fears of a new
property bubble.
Demand for houses and mortgages has risen sharply in recent
months since finance minister George Osborne introduced a
programme of loan guarantees for aspiring homeowners with small
deposits.
Data from mortgage lender Halifax showed house prices rose
at their fastest annual rate in nearly three years in the second
quarter while banks reported a sharp rise in mortgage lending.
Housebuilders such as Taylor Wimpey, Persimmon
, Galliford Try and Redrow lifted profit
forecasts this week, shoring up confidence that Britain's
housing market is firmly recovering.
"No industry should depend on those kind of measures long
term...there needs to be an exit plan," Taylor Wimpey's Chief
Executive Pete Redfern told Reuters on Thursday.
"The note of caution I'm sounding is that let's not assume
this should be here forever. Let's have a plan that it should be
here for 2-3 years and then sensibly withdrawn rather than taken
away overnight," he said.
The Building Societies Association, which represents
lenders, last month called for a "clearly defined exit strategy"
to avoid distortion in the housing market in three years time.
Under the first part of the scheme, introduced in April, the
government provides equity loans for new build homes. The
support will be extended to existing homes from January.
The two parts of the scheme will each run for three years
but the government has not provided details on how it will shut
it down.
"Policymakers must be prepared to quickly pull the plug on
the 'Help to Buy' mortgage guarantee scheme at the first sign of
any housing price bubble developing," said Howard Archer, IHS
Global Insight's chief UK and European economist.
The market could be in for a rude shock after raising its
bets on housebuilders, said Panmure Gordon analyst Mark Hughes.
Housebuilders now on average trade at 1.59 times price to book
value, compared with 0.86 times a year ago, he said.
"Everyone is mesmerised and blinded by the positive comments
coming out of the sector and I don't think the market's looking
at valuations," he said.
"When the government stimulus is taken away, if the next
government doesn't put in some sort of parachute stimulus
payment into the market, it will fall away completely and that
has the danger of causing another slowdown."