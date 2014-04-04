LONDON, April 4 China's Sanpower Group
has agreed to buy an 89 percent stake in Britain's
House of Fraser in a deal that values the department store at
over 450 million pounds ($746 million), including debt.
A source close to the deal, who did not want to be named,
told Reuters on Friday the transaction with the Nanjing-based
conglomerate founded by Chinese business tycoon Yuan Yafei was
expected to be confirmed "imminently".
The 160-year-old House of Fraser, which trades from 61
stores in Britain and Ireland and has annual sales of about 1.2
billion pounds, had been running a dual track sale process -
looking for potential buyers while also considering a possible
initial public share offer.
Talks about a sale to French counterpart Galeries Lafayette
ended in January.
House of Fraser declined to comment on the deal and Sanpower
Group could not immediately be reached for comment.
($1 = 0.6029 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by James Davey)