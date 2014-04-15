LONDON, April 15 British department store House
of Fraser, which was this month sold to the Shanghai-listed
retail arm of China's Sanpower Group, reported an 8 percent rise
in annual profit on Tuesday.
House of Fraser, which has 60 stores across the UK and
Ireland, on Saturday confirmed it had sold an 89 percent stake
to Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store in a deal that
values the business at over 480 million pounds including debt.
The group plans to open up to 50 stores across Asia, with
the focus being on mainland China.
On Tuesday House of Fraser said adjusted core earnings for
the year to Jan. 25 had risen 8.3 percent to 60.2 million pounds
($101 million), helped by a surge in online orders and demand
for own-brand products. Sales at stores open over a year rose
3.6 percent, excluding VAT, to 1.2 billion pounds,
Net debt reduced by 25.8 million pounds to 131.4 million.
The Chinese buyer has said it expects the acquisition to
close in four months, subject to customary closing conditions.
Earlier this month it emerged that Britain's Sports Direct
had bought the remaining 11 percent stake in House of
Fraser, which had been considering a London stock market
float. ($1 = 0.5976 British Pounds)
