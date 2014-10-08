LONDON Oct 8 British house prices rose more rapidly than expected on the month during September, although growth looks likely to moderate going into next year, a survey from mortgage lender Halifax showed on Wednesday.

House prices rose 0.6 percent in September alone, beating a Reuters poll forecast for a 0.2 percent upturn, and compared with no growth in August.

In the three months to September, house prices rose 9.6 percent on an annual basis, down slightly from 9.7 percent during the three months to August.

Halifax said annual house price inflation may have peaked around 10 percent, and that a moderation in growth looks likely during the remainder of 2014. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Andrew Heavens)