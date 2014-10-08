LONDON Oct 8 British house prices rose more
rapidly than expected on the month during September, although
growth looks likely to moderate going into next year, a survey
from mortgage lender Halifax showed on Wednesday.
House prices rose 0.6 percent in September alone, beating a
Reuters poll forecast for a 0.2 percent upturn, and compared
with no growth in August.
In the three months to September, house prices rose 9.6
percent on an annual basis, down slightly from 9.7 percent
during the three months to August.
Halifax said annual house price inflation may have peaked
around 10 percent, and that a moderation in growth looks likely
during the remainder of 2014.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Andrew Heavens)