LONDON, March 5 British house prices fell in month-on-month terms in February for the first time since last October, mortgage lender Halifax said on Thursday.

Halifax said house prices fell 0.3 percent in February from January, compared with a forecast for a fall of 0.2 percent in a Reuters poll. Prices had jumped by 1.9 percent in January.

Prices in the three months to February were 8.3 percent higher than a year earlier, compared with an increase of 8.5 percent in the three months to January and below a peak of more than 10 percent in mid-2014.

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Michael Holden)