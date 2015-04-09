LONDON, April 9 British house price growth rebounded in monthly terms during March but slowed further on an annual basis, according to a survey from mortgage lender Halifax on Thursday.

Halifax said house prices rose 0.4 percent in March from February, compared with a forecast for a rise of 0.2 percent in a Reuters poll. Prices had declined by 0.4 percent in February, a sharper fall than first estimated.

Prices in the three months to March were 8.1 percent higher than they were a year earlier, compared with an increase of 8.3 percent in the three months to February and below a peak of more than 10 percent in mid-2014. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Larry King)