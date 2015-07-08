LONDON, July 8 British house prices rose much more strongly than expected in June from May and the annual rate of growth was the strongest in more than a year-and-a-half, data from mortgage lender Halifax showed on Wednesday.

Halifax said house prices jumped by 1.7 percent in June compared with a rise of 0.3 percent in May.

The year-on-year rate of growth in the three months to June increased to 9.6 percent from 8.6 percent. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Estelle Shirbon)