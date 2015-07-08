MOVES-Spangenberg leaves Morgan Stanley for SEB
LONDON, May 11 (IFR) - Elias Spangenberg, a credit syndicate manager at Morgan Stanley, has left the bank to join SEB, according to a source familiar with the matter.
LONDON, July 8 British house prices rose much more strongly than expected in June from May and the annual rate of growth was the strongest in more than a year-and-a-half, data from mortgage lender Halifax showed on Wednesday.
Halifax said house prices jumped by 1.7 percent in June compared with a rise of 0.3 percent in May.
The year-on-year rate of growth in the three months to June increased to 9.6 percent from 8.6 percent. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Estelle Shirbon)
LONDON, May 11 (IFR) - Elias Spangenberg, a credit syndicate manager at Morgan Stanley, has left the bank to join SEB, according to a source familiar with the matter.
* KBC's Czech bank CSOB says Q1 net profit rises 42 percent to CZK 4.7 billion ($192.07 million)