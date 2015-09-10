LONDON, Sept 10 British house prices jumped by 2.7 percent in August from July, the biggest monthly increase since May last year, mortgage lender Halifax said on Thursday.

In year-on-year terms, prices increased by 9.0 percent in the three months to August, speeding up from 7.9 percent in July, Halifax said.

Earlier on Thursday, British property valuers said they were doubling their forecast for house price gains this year due in large part to a lack of new homes coming onto the market.

