LONDON Oct 6 British house prices fell by 0.9
percent in September from August when prices showed a
surprisingly strong leap, mortgage lender Halifax said on
Tuesday.
In year-on-year terms, price growth slowed to 8.6 percent in
the three months to September, down from 9.0 percent.
Economists taking part in a Reuters poll had expected prices
to rise by a monthly 0.1 percent in September to take the annual
increase to 9.0 percent.
The Halifax survey contrasted with another measure of
British house prices, compiled by rival mortgage lender
Nationwide, which found prices rose more quickly in September
than in August.
(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Michael Holden)