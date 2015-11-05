LONDON Nov 5 British house prices rose at a
much faster monthly pace than expected in October, according to
a survey from mortgage lender Halifax on Thursday that suggested
prices will keep climbing.
House prices rose 1.1 percent on the month, wiping out a 0.9
percent decline in September. Economists polled by Reuters had
expected a 0.6 percent increase.
House prices in the three months to October rose 9.7 percent
compared with the same period a year ago, up from 8.6 percent
growth in September and beating the Reuters poll consensus for a
9.5 percent upturn.
Halifax said an imbalance between supply and demand would
likely maintain upward pressure on house prices in the coming
months.
