LONDON Jan 7 British house prices surged more than expected in December to hit a four-month high, mortgage lender Halifax said on Thursday, another sign of growing momentum in the housing market.

House prices rose 1.7 percent in December compared with November, when they stagnated. A Reuters poll of economists had expected a 0.5 percent upswing in December.

In the three months to December, house prices were 9.5 percent higher compared with a year ago, again stronger than the 9.0 percent growth expected by economists. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Kevin Liffey)