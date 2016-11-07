LONDON Nov 7 British house prices surged unexpectedly in October, countering signs of a broad slowdown in the housing market over the last six months, a survey from mortgage lender Halifax showed on Monday.

House prices shot up 1.4 percent in October compared with an upwardly revised 0.3 percent increase in September. Economists polled by Reuters had expected only a 0.2 percent rise.

In the three months to October, house prices were 5.2 percent higher compared with the same period a year ago - again stronger than the Reuters poll consensus that pointed to 4.8 percent rise. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Toby Chopra)