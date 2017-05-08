LONDON May 8 British house price growth remains
at its weakest level for nearly four years, mortgage lender
Halifax said on Monday, echoing other signs of a slowdown in the
housing market amid uncertainty about the impact of Brexit on
the economy.
House prices rose 3.8 percent in the three months to April
compared with the same period a year ago, the same pace as in
March which was the weakest increase since May 2013.
Economists taking part in a Reuters poll had expected the
pace of house price growth to slow to 3.6 percent.
Prices fell by 0.1 percent between March and April, the
first monthly decline since January, and were down 0.2 percent
in the three months to April compared with the previous three
months, the first such fall since 2012, Halifax said.
Martin Ellis, an economist with Halifax, said the slowdown
reflected the strong increase in prices between 2014 and 2016 as
well as the squeeze on household finances caused by rising
inflation and a weakening in the labour market.
Rival mortgage lender Nationwide has said British house
prices fell for a second month in a row in April and the Bank of
England said last week number of mortgages approved in March was
its lowest in six months.
(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Michael Holden)