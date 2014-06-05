* Halifax says UK house prices +3.9 pct m/m, +8.7 pct y/y
* May's rise may reflect volatility, upward trend intact
* Bank of England mulling lending curbs later this month
(Adds analyst reaction, detail, BoE rate decision)
By David Milliken
LONDON, June 5 British house prices had their
biggest monthly jump in more than 11 years in May, figures from
mortgage lender Halifax showed on Thursday, putting further
pressure on the Bank of England to guard against risky lending.
House prices leapt by 3.9 percent, their biggest one-month
rise since October 2002 and far outstripping forecasts of a rise
of 0.7 percent after two months of falls.
The news came shortly before the Bank of England held
benchmark interest rates at a record low 0.5 percent, and
contrasts with recent figures showing a falling number of
mortgage approvals, which typically heralds slower price
increases.
While the central bank has, for now, ruled out raising rates
to curb rising house prices, its Financial Policy Committee is
widely expected to recommend a further tightening in mortgage
lending standards after it meets later this month.
"Expectations of house price gains are still elevated, and
the FPC should act to prevent any further loosening of mortgage
terms," said Matthew Pointon, property economist at consultancy
Capital Economics.
Halifax said house prices in the three months to May were
8.7 percent higher than a year earlier, matching March's rate of
growth, which was the fastest since September 2007, though less
than the 11.1 percent rise reported by rival lender Nationwide.
It also noted that the number of home sales was falling, and
that this was making monthly price changes more volatile.
STEADY UPWARD TREND
Over the three months to May, prices were 2.0 percent
higher, in line with the trend that has been in place since June
last year.
"Housing demand is still strong and continues to be
supported by a strengthening economic recovery," said Stephen
Noakes, Halifax's mortgages director, adding that low interest
rates and falling unemployment were boosting consumer morale.
However, weak wage growth and a revival in private-sector
housebuilding - which was up by a third in the year to March -
might temper price rises in the longer term, Noakes said.
House prices stand at almost five times average full-time
male earnings, a level last exceeded in mid-2008, Halifax said.
Data on Wednesday showed that the average person taking out
a mortgage was buying a house worth more than four times his or
her annual earnings.
Lloyds Banking Group, Halifax's parent company,
said last month that it would not lend more than 500,000 pounds
($837,700) at multiples greater than four times earnings, and
this week Royal Bank of Scotland followed suit.
In late April, regulators required lenders to make closer
checks of potential borrowers' spending patterns and to check
they could afford mortgage payments if interest rates rose.
The BoE's Financial Policy Committee holds a quarterly
meeting later this month, and economists say it could recommend
other lenders adopt similar measures or hold more capital
against high loan-to-value and loan-to-income mortgages.
($1 = 0.5969 British Pounds)
(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Michael Holden, John
Stonestreet)