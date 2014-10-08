* House prices rise 0.6 pct in Sept alone - Halifax
LONDON, Oct 8 British house prices rose more
rapidly than expected on the month in September, although the
market looks likely to moderate heading into next year, a survey
from mortgage lender Halifax showed on Wednesday.
House prices rose 0.6 percent last month, beating a Reuters
poll forecast for a 0.2 percent upturn, and compared with no
growth in August.
In the three months to September, house prices rose 9.6
percent on an annual basis, down slightly from 9.7 percent
during the three months to August.
Halifax said the rapid rise in house prices in some parts of
Britain, weak wage growth and the possibility of interest rate
hikes over the coming months appeared to have tempered demand.
"Annual house price inflation may have peaked around 10
percent," said Martin Ellis, housing economist at Halifax.
"A moderation in growth looks likely during the remainder of
2014 and into next year as supply and demand become increasingly
better balanced."
Halifax said the price of an average house in Britain now
stands at 187,188 pounds ($300,436).
Last week Bank of England data showed mortgage lending in
August fell to a three-month low, and major mortgage lender
Nationwide reported that house prices fell in September - the
first month-on-month drop in 17 months.
But a BoE survey of lenders showed they expected mortgage
lending to bounce back sharply in the final three months of 2014
after a recent slowdown.
A Reuters poll of economists showed BoE interest rates are
likely to rise from record lows early next year as Britain's
economy outpaces its peers in Europe.
(1 US dollar = 0.6231 British pound)
