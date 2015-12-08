(Adds details, comments from Halifax economist, background)
LONDON Dec 8 British house prices fell in
November from October but a worsening shortage of properties
available to buy is likely to keep pressure on the market,
mortgage lender Halifax said on Tuesday.
House prices fell 0.2 percent on the month, according to
Halifax's monthly index which is often volatile. That slowed the
annual rise in prices in the three months to November to 9.0
percent from 9.7 percent growth in October.
A 1.4 percent rise in prices in the three months to November
compared with the previous three months was the smallest such
increase since December of last year.
Halifax said last week it expected British house price
growth to slow to between 4 and 6 percent next year.
However, economic growth, earnings that are rising faster
than inflation and very low mortgage rates were boosting demand
in a tight market, Halifax housing economist Martin Ellis said.
"The increasingly acute imbalance between supply and demand
is causing prices to rise at a robust pace, a situation that is
unlikely to reverse significantly in the short-term," he said.
Finance minister George Osborne has said he wants to make it
easier for property developers to build houses. Seeking to help
people struggling to buy their own homes, he announced last
month a tax for investors buying properties to rent them out.
A Reuters poll of housing analysts published last week
suggested British home prices will rise 4.3 percent in 2016,
slowing from 5.0 percent in 2015.
(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Andrew Heavens)