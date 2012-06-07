LONDON, June 7 British house prices rose by 0.5
percent in May, rebounding from a 2.3 percent decline in April,
but prices were still slightly lower on the year, figures from
mortgage lender Halifax showed on Thursday.
The Halifax house price index showed house prices were 0.1
percent down in the three months to May compared with a year
ago. The figures were in line with analysts' forecasts and took
the average price of a home to 160,941 pounds.
"Whilst there has been a modest improvement in the trend for
house prices recently, the current average UK price is very
similar to the levels both a year ago and at the beginning of
this year. We expect this situation to continue with prices
likely to still be around today's levels at the end of 2012 as
the ongoing tough economic environment constrains housing
demand," said Halifax economist Martin Ellis.
"Recent monthly house sales figures have clearly been
affected by the ending of the stamp duty holiday for first-time
buyers in late March. Overall, the trend for sales - like that
for prices - appears to be one of broad stability," he added.