LONDON, June 5 British house prices spiked 3.9
percent higher in May, breaking two months of falls and leaving
house prices in the three months to May 8.7 percent higher than
a year earlier, mortgage lender Halifax said on Thursday.
The jump in house prices last month was more than five times
greater than the forecast 0.7 percent rise in a Reuters poll,
and Halifax did not offer any immediate explanation, beyond
noting that monthly figures were sometimes volatile.
The increase brings the year-on-year rate of growth closer
in line with that of the rival Nationwide measure, which is up
more than 11 percent on the year.
"Housing demand is still strong and continues to be
supported by a strengthening economic recovery. Consumer
confidence is being boosted by a rapidly improving labour market
and low interest rates," said Stephen Noakes, Halifax's
mortgages director.
