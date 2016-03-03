BRIEF-Mittel to issue bonds due 2023 for up to EUR 175 mln
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT BOARD APPROVED TO ISSUE A 2017 - 2023 BOND FOR 99 MILLION EUROS WHICH CAN BE INCREASED TO 124 MILLION EUROS
LONDON, March 3 British house prices fell unexpectedly last month but were still almost 10 percent higher than a year ago, mortgage lender Halifax said on Thursday.
House prices fell 1.4 percent in February, reversing much of January's 1.7 percent increase, compared with a forecast for zero growth in a Reuters poll. Annual house price growth was steady at 9.7 percent in the three months to February.
Despite February's fall, Halifax said house prices were likely to continue rising at a robust pace because of an imbalance between supply and demand.
Earlier on Thursday, rival mortgage lender Nationwide reported that house price growth picked up speed in annual terms last month.
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 542,456 ZLOTYS VERSUS 61,108 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO