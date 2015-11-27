LONDON Nov 27 British house price growth slowed
this month, according to a survey published on Friday which
suggests the recovery in the country's housing market is
advancing at a modest pace.
Mortgage lender Nationwide said house prices rose by 0.1
percent in monthly terms in November compared with a 0.5 percent
increase in October. Economists polled by Reuters had expected
0.5 percent growth this month.
It was the weakest performance for monthly changes in house
prices since June, Nationwide said.
House prices rose 3.7 percent in year-on-year terms, slowing
from 3.9 percent in October.
