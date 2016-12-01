LONDON Dec 1 British house prices increased
last month at the weakest annual rate since January, although
there are signs that demand in the market is beginning to
strengthen, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Thursday.
House prices increased 4.4 percent compared with a year
earlier, down from growth of 4.6 percent in October, Nationwide
said. Economists in a Reuters poll had expected house price
growth to remain steady at 4.6 percent.
In November alone, house prices edged up 0.1 percent - in
line with expectations.
"There are some signs that, despite the uncertain economic
outlook, demand conditions have strengthened a little in recent
months, reflecting the impact of solid labour market conditions
and historically low borrowing costs," said Robert Gardner,
Nationwide's chief economist.
