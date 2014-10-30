Australia shares steady ahead of bank earnings, budget; NZ higher
May 1Australian shares were flat on Monday as a weak performance on Wall Street checked demand ahead looming banking sector earnings and the Federal budget.
LONDON Oct 30 British house prices rose 0.5 percent in October compared with September, with the rate of increase slowing on an annual basis for the second month in a row, a survey from mortgage lender Nationwide showed on Thursday.
The month-on-month increase topped forecasts of 0.3 percent in a Reuters poll of economists. On an annual basis, prices rose 9 percent. (Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by John Stonestreet)
May 1Australian shares were flat on Monday as a weak performance on Wall Street checked demand ahead looming banking sector earnings and the Federal budget.
WASHINGTON, April 30 U.S. congressional negotiators have hammered out a bipartisan agreement on a spending package to keep the federal government funded through the end of the current fiscal year on Sept. 30, a senior congressional aide said on Sunday.