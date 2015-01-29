BRIEF-Treasure Q1 operating profit slightly up at $11.8 million
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT $11.8 MILLION VERSUS $ $11.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
(Adds missing words in second paragraph)
LONDON Jan 29 British house price growth slowed on an annual basis for a fifth month in a row in January, figures from mortgage lender Nationwide showed on Thursday.
House prices rose 6.8 percent from January last year, slightly stronger than the 6.6 percent growth expected by economists in a Reuters poll but down from an increase of 7.2 percent in December, Nationwide said.
On the month, house prices rose 0.3 percent in January, in line with expectations and up from 0.2 percent in December.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by William Schomberg)
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT $11.8 MILLION VERSUS $ $11.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
FRANKFURT, May 10 Qatar has not asked German financial watchdog Bafin for approval to raise its stake in Deutsche Bank, two financial sources told Reuters on Wednesday.