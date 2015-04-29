LONDON, April 29 British house prices rose at
the fastest monthly pace since June last year, a survey from
mortgage lender Nationwide showed on Wednesday in another sign
that the housing market might be starting to regain momentum.
Nationwide said house prices rose 1.0 percent in April,
topping all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists and
compared with growth of 0.1 percent in March.
On an annual basis, house prices rose 5.2 percent, speeding
up from 5.1 percent a month earlier -- the first increase in
annual house price growth in seven months and comfortably
beating expectations for a rise of 4.1 percent.
