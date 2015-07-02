LONDON, July 2 British house prices unexpectedly
fell last month, taking the annual rate of price increases to
its lowest in two years, mortgage lender Nationwide said on
Thursday.
Nationwide said house prices dropped by 0.2 percent on the
month in June -- well below economists' forecasts of a 0.2
percent rise -- pushing the annual rate of growth to a two-year
low of 3.3 percent from 4.6 percent in May.
"This maintains the gradual downward trend that has been in
evidence since mid-2014," Nationwide economist Robert Gardner
said. "House price growth continues to outpace earnings, but the
gap is closing, helped by a pickup in annual wage growth."
