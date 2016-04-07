LONDON, April 7 British house prices rose in
March at the fastest pace in seven months, bringing price growth
on an annual basis back into double digits for the first time
since mid-2014, mortgage lender Halifax said on Thursday.
House prices rose 2.6 percent in March alone following a 1.5
percent drop in February, easily topping a Reuters poll
consensus for a 0.7 percent increase.
On an annual basis, house prices rose 10.1 percent in the
three months to March, the biggest increase since July 2014.
Halifax pointed to an acute imbalance between supply and demand
as one reason for the surge.
Last week rival mortgage lender Nationwide reported that
buyers of properties to rent and second homes were rushing to
beat the introduction of a new tax.
