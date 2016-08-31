LONDON Aug 31 British house price rises picked
up speed and increased more quickly than expected in August as a
shortage in the market outweighed the impact of Britain's Brexit
vote and a recent tax increase, mortgage lender Nationwide said
on Wednesday.
Prices rose 5.6 percent in August compared with the same
month last year and faster than July's 5.2 percent, Nationwide
said. Economists polled by Reuters had expected house prices to
rise 4.8 percent.
In monthly terms, house prices rose by 0.6 percent, from a
rise of 0.5 percent in July.
"The pick up in price growth is somewhat at odds with signs
that housing market activity has slowed in recent months,"
Nationwide economist Robert Gardner said. "However, the decline
in demand appears to have been matched by weakness on the supply
side of the market."
(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Louise Ireland)