LONDON, March 2 British house prices fell in
February for the first time in five months, taking the annual
rate of increase to its lowest since September 2013, figures
from mortgage lender Nationwide showed on Monday.
Britain's housing market has been slowing since the middle
of 2014, when regulators tightened mortgage lending rules,
though a pick-up in home loan approvals in December caused some
economists to think this might be coming to an end.
Nationwide's figures showed that house prices dropped by 0.1
percent in February, however, well below the 0.3 percent rise
seen in January. Economists had forecast another 0.3 percent
rise in February.
Looking at the three months to February -- a measure some
economists prefer, as it smooths out volatility in the data --
house prices rose by just 0.8 percent, the weakest increase
since the three months to May 2013.
Annual house price growth of 5.7 percent was the lowest
since September 2013.
But Nationwide said the underlying picture of improving
wages and cheap mortgage rates was likely to cause house prices
to rise faster than in recent months, a view shared by Howard
Archer, an economist at consultancy IHS Global Insight.
"We suspect that the weakening of housing market activity is
now bottoming out and we see it picking up to a limited extent
in 2015 from current levels," Archer said.
Figures last week from the British Bankers' Association
showed that mortgage approvals by its members rose in January,
and economists will be closely watching more comprehensive
figures from the Bank of England due at 0930 GMT.
