LONDON, April 1 British house prices rose at
their fastest annual pace in just over a year in March in the
latest sign that buyers of properties to rent and second homes
were rushing to beat the introduction of a new tax, a survey
showed on Friday.
House prices were 5.7 percent higher in March compared with
the same month last year, speeding up from a 4.8 percent gain in
February. It was the strongest year-on-year rise since February
of 2015, mortgage lender Nationwide said.
For the month, house price growth rose to 0.8 percent from
0.4 percent.
Robert Gardner, Nationwide's chief economist, linked the
acceleration to the introduction on April 1 of a surcharge tax
on buy-to-rent properties and second homes which was likely to
give a "temporary boost" to sales.
"The pace of house price growth may moderate again once the
stamp duty changes take effect," he said.
But falling unemployment, wage growth, low interest rates
and a shortage of homes for sale are likely to keep pushing up
prices in the near term, he said.
British finance minister George Osborne announced the new
tax last year in an attempt to cool strong growth in the
buy-to-let market, which has made it harder for many would-be
home-owners to get a foot on the property ladder.
