LONDON, April 28 British annual house price
growth cooled in April after the government introduced extra
taxes on purchases of properties for rental and second homes,
according to a survey from mortgage lender Nationwide on
Thursday.
House price growth eased to 4.9 percent year-on-year from
5.7 percent in March, slightly less than forecast in a Reuters
poll.
On the month, house prices edged up 0.2 percent. Nationwide
said the slowdown followed a surge of activity in March ahead of
an April 1 increase in the stamp duty land tax for second home
purchases. This was most pronounced in the so-called buy-to-let
market for rental homes.
"Current increased domestic economic and political
uncertainties could also be reining in housing market activity,
especially in the run-up to June's EU referendum," said Howard
Archer, economist at IHS Global Insight.
But Nationwide said strong jobs growth and rising real wages
could put increased pressure on house prices in future, given an
imbalance between supply and demand.
"Moreover, there is a risk that the surge in house purchases
in recent months will exacerbate the shortage of homes on the
market," Nationwide chief economist Robert Gardner said, citing
data from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS).
RICS said earlier on Thursday that international investor
interest in British commercial property had all but dried up in
the run up to the June 23 referendum on Britain's European Union
membership.
Nationwide did not mention the risk of Brexit as an
influence on house prices.
