(Adds quotes, background)
By David Milliken
LONDON Nov 28 The annual rate of increase in
British house prices fell to its lowest level in nearly a year
this month as the property market continued to lose momentum,
figures from mortgage lender Nationwide showed on Friday.
Nationwide said house prices rose 8.5 percent in the year to
November, the smallest increase since December last year, and
well below June's near 10-year peak of 11.8 percent.
British housing market activity and price rises have been
slowing since the middle of the year, in part because of steps
by regulators to require lenders to make tougher checks on
borrowers' ability to repay mortgages.
Price growth in the three months to November -- which many
analysts view as the best guide to the short-term trend in house
prices -- fell to 0.9 percent, the lowest since June 2013.
"With housing market activity appreciably off its early-2014
highs, we suspect house prices will generally rise at a much
more sedate rate over the coming months," said Howard Archer,
chief UK economist at IHS Global Insight.
The British Bankers' Association said on Tuesday its members
were approving the fewest mortgages since May 2013. Nationwide
said the number of approvals was just two thirds of its long-run
average.
"There is something of a disconnect between the slowdown in
the housing market in recent months and broader economic
indicators, which have remained relatively upbeat," said Robert
Gardner, chief economist at Nationwide.
Britain's economy looks set to be the fastest growing among
the major industrialised nations this year, though wage growth
is still very weak, making houses hard to afford for many
British workers. The Bank of England is also expected to raise
interest rates next year for the first time since 2007.
Gardner added that the national slowdown could not be put
down solely to weakness in London -- where annual price growth
has fallen sharply from rates of more than 20 percent earlier
this year -- as previous data for the three months to September
had shown price growth slowing in 10 out of 13 British regions.
(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Michael Holden and
Gareth Jones)