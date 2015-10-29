* House prices rise 0.6 m/m in October - Nationwide
* Survey adds to signs of renewed housing market momentum
(Adds reaction, graphics, detail)
LONDON Oct 29 British house price growth
accelerated this month, according to a survey on Thursday,
another sign of renewed momentum in the housing market.
Mortgage lender Nationwide said house prices rose 0.6
percent in October compared with a 0.5 percent increase in
September. Economists polled by Reuters had expected 0.5 percent
growth this month as well.
House prices rose 3.9 percent year-on-year, up from the 3.8
percent annual increase in September.
"We expect house prices to see solid increases over the
coming months amid relatively decent activity and a shortage of
properties," said Howard Archer, economist at IHS Global
Insight.
A National House Building Council report on Thursday showed
registrations for new homes -- which take place before building
starts -- edged down in the third quarter compared with a year
ago.
Nationwide said house prices had grown at an annual 3 to 4
percent over the past five months, which boded well for a
sustainable increase in housing market activity.
"The housing market should be able to cope with higher
interest rates in the year ahead, provided the increase is
modest and the economy and the labour market remain in good
shape," said Robert Gardner, an economist at Nationwide.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the Bank of England will
raise interest rates from their record-low 0.5 percent in the
second quarter of next year.
Bank of England data due at 0930 GMT are expected to show
further growth in mortgage approvals, which have increased most
months this year.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by Larry King)