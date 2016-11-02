(Adds quote from Nationwide economist, background)
LONDON Nov 2 British house prices were
unchanged in October after rising in monthly terms each of the
previous 15 months, mortgage lender Nationwide said on
Wednesday, a new sign of the market cooling after the Brexit
vote.
House prices were flat last month, compared with a monthly
increase of 0.3 percent in September and a median forecast for a
rise of 0.2 percent in a Reuters poll of economists.
Compared with October last year, prices rose by 4.6 percent,
slower than September's increase of 5.3 percent and below a
median forecast of 5.0 percent in the Reuters poll.
It was the slowest annual price growth since January, but
Nationwide economist Robert Gardiner said it was still in line
with rates since early 2015.
He said a 10 percent fall in housing market activity in
recent months might be a lingering after-effect of April's
introduction of a higher level of tax on properties bought by
landlords and second homes.
Howard Archer, an economist with Markit HIS, said he
expected house prices to fall by about 3 percent next year when
Britain launches its negotiations to leave the European Union,
probably adding to uncertainty about the economy.
Another mortgage lender, Halifax, said last month that
British house prices rose at their slowest pace in more than
three years in the three months to September.
But there have been other signs recently that the housing
market slowdown might be bottoming out.
The Bank of England said on Monday that the number of
mortgage approvals picked up in September. And the Royal
Institution of Chartered Surveyors's house price index rose in
September and August after slumping to a three-year low in July.
