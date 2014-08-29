BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
LONDON Aug 29 British house prices rose during August at a much faster monthly pace than expected, according to a survey on Friday that contrasted with other signs of cooling in the housing market.
Mortgage lender Nationwide said house prices rose 0.8 percent on the month in August compared with a 0.2 percent rise in July. Economists polled by Reuters had expected an increase of 0.1 percent.
House prices rose 11.0 percent on an annual basis, up from 10.6 percent in July - again outstripping forecasts for a 10.1 percent increase. (Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by John Stonestreet)
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year