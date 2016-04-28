LONDON, April 28 British annual house price growth cooled in April after the government introduced extra taxes on second home purchases, according to a survey from mortgage lender Nationwide on Thursday.

House price growth cooled to 4.9 percent year-on-year from 5.7 percent in March, slightly less than forecast in a Reuters poll.

On the month, house prices edged up 0.2 percent. Nationwide said the slowdown followed a surge of activity in March ahead of an April 1 increase in stamp duty tax for second homes purchases.

