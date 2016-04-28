LONDON, April 28 British annual house price
growth cooled in April after the government introduced extra
taxes on second home purchases, according to a survey from
mortgage lender Nationwide on Thursday.
House price growth cooled to 4.9 percent year-on-year from
5.7 percent in March, slightly less than forecast in a Reuters
poll.
On the month, house prices edged up 0.2 percent. Nationwide
said the slowdown followed a surge of activity in March ahead of
an April 1 increase in stamp duty tax for second homes
purchases.
