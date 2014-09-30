(Corrects headline and para two to show first drop in 17
months, not 16 months)
LONDON, Sept 30 British mortgage lender
Nationwide recorded the first monthly fall in house prices for
more than a year this month, causing the annual rate of house
price growth to fall to an eight-month low.
Nationwide said that average house prices across Britain
fell by 0.2 percent in September - the first drop in 17 months -
after rising by 0.8 percent in August.
House prices are now 9.4 percent higher than a year earlier,
the smallest increase since February and down from August's 11.0
percent growth rate.
(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Michael Holden)