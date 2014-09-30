(Corrects headline and para two to show first drop in 17 months, not 16 months)

LONDON, Sept 30 British mortgage lender Nationwide recorded the first monthly fall in house prices for more than a year this month, causing the annual rate of house price growth to fall to an eight-month low.

Nationwide said that average house prices across Britain fell by 0.2 percent in September - the first drop in 17 months - after rising by 0.8 percent in August.

House prices are now 9.4 percent higher than a year earlier, the smallest increase since February and down from August's 11.0 percent growth rate. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Michael Holden)